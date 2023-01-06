mourning

Side by side with Alessandro Cattelan to talk about a theme as simple as it is tremendously profound: happiness. One of the last interviews given by Gianluca Vialli before leaving is the face to face with Cattelan and broadcast in his series “A simple question” (Netflix). “I feel I have less time to be a good father and an example for my daughters – says the champion -. But I realize that on the side there is the fear of losing you and there is the desire to show you how much they love you”. A moving interview in which Vialli speaks without embarrassment about the disease, on the contrary, delves into its most delicate viscerally human: “I try not to waste time and tell my parents that I love them. And then I feel like it’s not worth wasting any more time on bullshit.”



