Luca Vezil, “Are you the one? Italia” and his Sampdoria: the interview

Luke Vezil landed on Paramount+ with “Are you the one? Italy”. A show where love reigns supreme. Dating-game that sees him making his debut as host, he who stars on the web: content creator with over 1 million followers and already ambassador of several iconic brands.

And on the ‘sentimental’ theme, one of your loves is Sampdoria. How do you see the situation linked to salvation on the one hand and the corporate situation on the other…

“I don’t look kindly on either of them and I think they go quite hand in hand, because at the beginning of the year we built a team equipped to save themselves. Clearly then, since your mind isn’t clear, it also leads you to run into results that aren’t good . Having corporate and economic problems, at a certain point you have to dismantle. We sold the forward who was Caputo (to Empoli, ed) and right-back Bereszyński (to Napoli, ed), then other players arrived, but at the moment no I see the team equipped to ‘escape’..”

You’re a pessimist so…

“Realist… unfortunately”

Luca Vezil: the secrets of “Are you the one? Italia”, Sampdoria in difficulty and… Video-interview with Affaritaliani.it

“Are you the one? Italy”the local version of the show by MTVproduced by Fremantle, arrived exclusively on February 15th on Paramount+. On February 19 the first episode of the show will also be available on Pluto TV and, at 21.00, will also be broadcast on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and VH1 (channel 167 DTT, 22 Tivùsat and Sky channel 715). At the helm of the show, Luca Vezil makes his debut as conductor, content creator with over 1 million followers and already ambassadors of several iconic brands. His journey to date, his sensitivity, demeanor of a trusted friend, as well as his love of travel, sports and nature combine to make him the ideal host for the exciting new reality show coming to Paramount+.









“Are you the one? Italy” is the most ambitious dating-game experiment ever seen, in which ten boys and ten girls will have to find (or rather, track down!) true love. In fact, a pool of experts selected the twenty contestants by combining them in ten perfect pairs.

“Are you the one? Italia”, the jackpot and the game

To win the prize pool of 200,000 euros, the boys will have to identify all ten matches, otherwise they will lose the entire sum of money. To help them in their search, a series of games and challenges that will give the winners the opportunity to get to know each other better during romantic dates. The daters in question will then be sent to the “Room of Truth”, where it will be revealed to them whether they are a “perfect match” or not. In fact, the house chooses a couple among the winners of the challenge, to be voted in the “Room of truth”: the only way to confirm whether it is a “perfect couple” or not.

The hours spent in the splendid villa of Gran Canariaromantic dates and the room of truth will allow the contestants to discover affinities and get in touch with their feelings.

Luca Vezil will accompany our daters on this journey, guiding them through the various challenges of the program, while i wonderful landscapes of Gran Canaria will be the background to the dynamics between the competitors, giving life to a reality show, but also to a dating and gaming shows.

