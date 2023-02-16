Are You The One Italy, the interview with Luca Vezil

“Are You The One Italy”? It’s a dating games different from the others because we don’t only have the love component and therefore these 20 competitors (ten boys and ten girls) actually go in search of love that has already been determined for them a priori by a pool of experts. Before entering, they were selected, studied and a soul mate was determined for each one”. Luca Vezil explains it to Affaritaliani.it, in his debut as conductor he is a social star (content creator with over 1 million followers and already ambassador of several iconic brands). “At the end of the game, if all 10 boys find their soul mates in the ten girls, they will all go home with 200,000 euros. Just one couple is enough to break out and the jackpot jumps. Either we all win together or we all lose together. And this thing will also create fun dynamics. Not only love, but also research, strategy, game, quarrel…”

After this program, what lessons have you learned in terms of love?

“I reinforced my theory that love must be sought in a more profound way than through a dating show or dating apps. Looking for love in such a short time only evaluates the purely aesthetic component. Sure, the guys they spent 20 days, inside a villa, 24 hours a day. So they got to know each other. But…”

However..

“As I’m a bit more old-fashioned, I believe more in getting to know each other calmly. But I learned from the boys how to break the ice. I’m extremely shy especially with feelings, I’ve seen boys and girls behave in an exemplary manner in hunt’. I saw ‘snipers’…”

Some examples…

“Noemi, who is one of the leading girls, because she is a beautiful warrior, at one point I heard her say ‘I like him, I’m going’. And it goes. We also have boys… one he said ‘In life I am a Casanova’. And, after a minute, he puts his seduction techniques into practice. Then, whether they will go well or badly, we will see it in the programme”

Do you have any seduction techniques?

“I always try to be myself, make them laugh. Because taking yourself too seriously and trying to be too ‘handy’ doesn’t pay off in the long run. You have to put the truth on the field and also your flaws. Then in the end it works. There at least try, I can’t say everything if not… (smiles, ed)”

“Are you the one? Italy”the local version of the show by MTVproduced by Fremantle, arrived exclusively on February 15th on Paramount+. On February 19, the first episode of the show will also be available on Pluto TV and, at 9.00 pm, it will also be broadcast on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and VH1 (DTT channel 167, 22 Tivùsat and Sky channel 715) . At the helm of the show he made his debut as a conductor Luca Vezil, content creator with over 1 million followers and former ambassador of several iconic brands. His journey to date, his sensitivity, demeanor of trusted friend, as well as his love of travel, sports and nature combine to make him the ideal host for the exciting new reality show that comes to Paramount+. “Are you the one? Italia” is the most ambitious dating-game experiment ever seen, in which ten boys and ten girls will have to find (or rather, track down!) true love. In fact, a pool of experts selected the twenty contestants by combining them in ten perfect pairs.

“Are you the one? Italia”, the jackpot and the dating game of Paramount+

To win the prize pool of 200,000 euros the boys will have to locate all ten matches, on pain of losing the entire sum of money. To help them in their search, a series of games and challenges that will give the winners the opportunity to get to know each other better during romantic dates. The daters in question will then be sent to the “Room of Truth”, where it will be revealed to them whether they are a “perfect match” or not. In fact, the house chooses a couple among the winners of the challenge, to be voted in the “Room of truth”: the only way to confirm whether it is a “perfect couple” or not.

The hours spent in the beautiful villa in Gran Canariaromantic dates and the room of truth will allow the contestants to discover affinities and get in touch with their feelings.

Luca Vezil will accompany our daters on this journey, guiding them through the various challenges of the program, while the wonderful landscapes of Gran Canaria will be the backdrop for the dynamics between the competitors, giving life to a reality show, but also to a dating and gaming shows.

