Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The violent intervention of Serbian Luka on Colombian Kevin Agudlo, and his exit with a red card, led to the upturn of the “old derby” between Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr, and the “crazy events” that followed, from the expulsion to the “Dean” scoring two goals, and imposing a draw on the “Knights.” » 3-3 in 13 crazy minutes, in one of the most prominent confrontations of the “sixth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League.”

Luca played the role of stardom, when he made a perfect, impactful pass that was behind the third goal scored by Shabab Al-Ahly, expanding the difference to 3-1 in the 50th minute, and it seemed that the “Knights” were on their way to winning, and moving away from the top of the standings again, before it turned The player himself was found “guilty”, within just three minutes, after his unjustified intervention on Agudelo, and being shown a red card in the 53rd minute, which led to his team’s lack of balance, which the “Dean” took advantage of in the best possible way to come out with a draw point, after scoring The second and third goals were in the 60th and 66th minutes. Rather, he was close to “turning the tables,” by snatching the victory in time counted instead of stoppage time, especially after the “strange expulsion” of Salmin Khamis, after he came on as a substitute for only 3 minutes, in time counted instead of stoppage time.

It is noteworthy that the “direct expulsion” is the fourth in Luca’s (32-year-old) long career in the stadiums, specifically in the 427th official match, while his last expulsion dates back to two years ago in October 2021, when his former team, Crystal Palace, faced Wolverhampton in the English Premier League. At the time, coach Roy Hodgson criticized him and believed that the expulsion was not deserved, unlike the scene in the “derby” match, which led to the intervention of the VAR referee, to demand that the arena referee’s decision be corrected from a yellow card to a red card.

Luca, the Shabab Al-Ahly player, was shown a direct red card, after a violent intervention in the 53rd minute.

It seems that Al-Ahly youth need to find solutions quickly, to compensate for the absences, before the meeting with Ittihad Kalba next Friday, in the “seventh round”, after the expulsion of Luca and Salmin Khamis, and the exit of Serbian defender Bogdan injured during the match.

Serbian Aleksandar, assistant coach of Shabab Al-Ahly, who attended the press conference after the match, due to the expulsion of coach Marko Nikolic during the match, refused to talk about what happened with Luka after he received the red card, and said: “The matter is an internal matter for the team, and everyone saw that we were the best during the match.”

While Al-Nasr coach Serbian Goran explained that his team did not play well, and lacked defensive organization, in the first 45 minutes, but came back stronger, and although things seemed difficult after falling behind 3-1, they knew how to come back again, and take advantage of the expulsion situation in The opponent’s ranks, and he said: “I am satisfied with the draw after falling behind in the result, and after another player was sent off from the opponent, we had minutes to score the winning goal. Overall, what happened reflects the players’ self-confidence, and we must deal with all matches with the same desire, and strive for continuity in terms of performance and results.” ».