Luca, the new Pixar movie, is now available on Disney + to the joy of the little ones at home. Its world full of life, important lessons and the value of friendship are some of its greatest attractions for which it is being a success on the streaming platform.

In an interview for Sensacine, the director Enrico Casarosa told that the story is based on his own childhood and friendship with his best friend Alberto: “I was a very shy child and one summer, when I met Alberto, my best friend, he pushed out of my comfort zone. Today I am a cartoonist thanks to him ”.

“Today I am a cartoonist thanks to him. And that’s what the film talks about, how the friendships we’ve had help us build our identity, “he explained in the interview and then revealed what happened to his best friend and their respective dreams.

“It is a wonderful story because he dared to jump from the highest rocks, and today he is a military pilot in the Italian air forces. He handles warplanes and is a colonel and teacher of young pilots (…) So when I think about whether the real Alberto fulfilled his dreams, I could say yes, that he finally managed to fly, literally, “said the filmmaker.

Luca – official synopsis

The feature film tells the story of two children who look like human beings, but hide a secret: they are both two sea creatures. Their lives change when they meet a young man from earth who takes them on different adventures and to decipher the meaning of friendship.