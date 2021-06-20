A hymn to friendship and acceptance of diversity, in the background Liguria between trenette with pesto, crystal clear sea and breakfast with focaccia. ‘Luca’, the new Pixar animated film directed by Enrico Casarosa available in streaming exclusively on Disney + since June 18, it conquers the Italian public who, just over 24 hours after its release, floods Twitter with ‘chirps’ applauding – very moved – the story of the two young marine ‘monsters’ and summer that will change their existence.





“Luca is the new Disney Pixar movie, and as usual, it’s beautiful. Carefree, sweet and moving, the film is about a strong friendship and acceptance of the different. Top-notch animation, bright colors and crazy details. Beautiful. bello bello “, the first among hundreds of comments dedicated to the animated feature film. So many “tears”, “lacrimone”, “cries” of the moved users, who ‘wand’ good-naturedly Pixar because “I can’t always cry like this” and “every time I cry like a fountain”. “Do yourself a huge favor: turn on your pc and look at it. Treat yourself to the best time ever”, they advise, while underlining how “Pixar with Luca continues its streak of masterpiece films”.

“Just finished seeing Luca – they continue -. In my opinion one of the best Pixar films” because it is “pure Italianness, and we don’t dwell on the usual and banal stereotypes!”. And again: “Pixar did a great job. One of the most beautiful animated films ever”, “I just saw Luca from Pixar and I’m in love, the colors, the scenes, the music, the plot, all perfect !! excited a lot “while” the super realistic details of the Disney-Pixar films are something impressive and magnificent “.

And as good Italians, this time with a pinch of Ligurian parochialism given the setting in the Cinque Terre, the food served on the table to Luca and his friends is also striking, with dozens and dozens of images depicting tasty trenette with pesto version animated or “focaccia and cappuccino. Even the new Pixar film Luca enhances this delicious typically Ligurian breakfast”.