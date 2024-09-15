In the last few hours we have sadly learned of the death of Luca Salvadoria well-known YouTuber and pilot who disappeared at the age of just 32.

Salvadori, in addition to being a content creator, was also a professional pilothaving competed in class MotoE to the 2023 MotoGP and to the 2013 Supersport World Championship.

The tragic event occurred yesterday in Germany, in Frohburgwhere Luca was participating as a wildcard in theIRRC (International Road Racing Championship 2024) in the category Superbike.

At the end of the first lap, the Milanese rider was involved in a crash, triggered by Didier Grams. Rescue workers arrived promptly but his condition immediately appeared very serious.

Salvadori died shortly after the accident due to his injuries. Grams also suffered serious injuriesincluding several fractures, but currently it appears out of danger.

The event organizers called a special meeting this morning to inform the pilots of the tragic outcome. Despite the shock, it was decided that the event would have taken place as planned. However, participants were given the freedom to decide whether or not they wished to compete in the remaining races.

The Frohburg circuit, which hosted his 61st edition of this traditional eventthus became the scene of one of the darkest moments in the recent history of road motorcycling.

To Luca Salvadori’s family and friends, the Game Legends editorial team offers its most sincere condolences.

