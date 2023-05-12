On the occasion of an interview given to “Men and Women Magazine”, Luca Salatino he became the protagonist of some unpublished declarations on the separation from Soraia Ceruti. In addition to confirming what was previously said by the former suitor, Luca also wanted to make some clarifications. Let’s find out all the details together.

After so much love, the relation between Luca Salatino and Soraia Ceruti has come to an end. Already in recent days, in the magazine dedicated to Men and women, Soraia he had spoken about their breakup. To date, Luca also wanted to make a intervention about the matter by explaining how it was the way the romance ended that hurt him.

The former tronista believes that it is normal to commit errors. However, if you try a strong feeling, difficulties can be addressed. In light of this, he revealed what he noticed in her ex-girlfriend when she left the GFVip:

It’s very simple: in my opinion, Soraia hasn’t loved me for at least two months. Let me be clear that I don’t blame her, because no one is to blame if she no longer has feelings, and I never wanted her to feel like she had to be with me just because I left a TV show to join her. . But when I left the house she seemed almost annoyed and over time a tense situation arose between us, which made me feel bad: she told me she was nervous about matters connected with the house in Como, the one that should have become the our house (he is moved), but I saw that there was no more attention than before.

The former gieffino has never denied having tried excessive jealousy against Soraia Ceruti. Anyway, she also wanted to point out that such feeling was born of numerous shortcomings:

Even my gestures of affection were no longer okay, he told me I was ‘clingy’, he avoided physical contact with me and a person in love doesn’t behave like this.

Finally, he also explained what the dynamics through which the report came to an end: