Some signs have emerged on the web that would demonstrate the alleged crisis between Luca Salatino and Soraia Ceruti

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Luca Salatino he would be experiencing a sentimental crisis with Soraia Ceruti. In fact, some signs would have appeared on the web that could demonstrate these rumors. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

While Luca Salatino was in the house of Big Brother VIP. numerous gossip about the private life of Soraia Ceruti. In fact, it was rumored that the person concerned was engaged in one relation with another man. However, it came to Chatter then denied by those directly involved.

Despite this, some are still not convinced. Indeed, one of the possible signals of their crisis could be theabsence of both on social networks and the fact that the former suitor has made her Instagram profile private.

To bring out more details a user thought about the matter and brought out one report to Daianira Marzano. It is rumored that Soraia Ceruti would have been spotted together with another boy in Como, her city of origin. Furthermore, another person revealed a more specific detail which was then shared on social media by Marzano. These were the words listed in the note:

Hi, I’m from Como and I live three meters away from you. Our balconies practically border. She never entered the new house with Luca. I confirm that everyone here knows that she’s with this other guy. She confirmed this to a mutual friend who has another one. As soon as she has the opportunity to see her in person he tells her everything about her (she doesn’t want to leave anything in writing).

We are currently unaware of the veracity of that news as those directly concerned have not yet released any declaration. So, we just have to wait for one of the two to break the silence.