Rumors of crisis between Luca Salatino and Soraina Ceruti. The two former familiar faces of Men and women they would be going through a difficult period so much so that apparently they also spent the Easter holidays separately.

The first clues arrived a few weeks ago when Luca had to undergo back surgery for the usual physical problems. Before the operation Soraina she also showed herself on social media worried about her boyfriend. Then, she suddenly disappeared and also made the Instagram profile private while Luca started rehabilitation as he is documenting himself on social media.

The crisis was also confirmed by the gossip expert Deianeira Marzano who, citing sources very close to the couple, confirmed the ongoing crisis.

“From people close to the couple, it seems that things are not going well at all. She would have been bored with him for various things that they know but are in the decision-making phase” – this is the scoop launched by Deianira.

News that comes like a bolt from the blue, also considering what happened when the boy was in the house of Big Brother VIP. Luca showed himself to be very much in love and did the same Soraia who during the period of stay in her boyfriend’s house showed herself to be more in love than ever.

After the end of the experience in the house of the GF, the two had also started living together How. In short, everything seemed to be going swimmingly. Perhaps it was coexistence that triggered the crisis with the two who perhaps realized they were incompatible.

At the moment they apparently took a break and it is not clear where they are and where we spent the Easter holidays. We’ll see if there will be a flashback or it will be a definitive goodbye. At the moment there has been no update from those directly involved.