Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino, president of Visibilia Editore, a company founded by minister Daniela Santanchè, killed himself by shooting himself in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

According to the first reconstructions, Ruffino would have shot himself with a weapon he regularly owned, in his home in Milan, entrusting his last thoughts to a note.

One of his two sons, having not heard from him for a few hours, allegedly went to his father’s house in via Spadolini where he found him dead. The police and the Milan prosecutor’s office are investigating the incident, but there would already be little doubt about the voluntariness of his gesture. The file could contain the hypothesis of instigation to suicide and most likely an autopsy will be ordered. Ruffino had never been investigated and would never have been heard by the prosecutors in the context of the ongoing investigation into Visibilia. Through a note, the company expressed its condolences for the death of Ruffino and “closes in pain to the family”.

The board of directors will meet “as soon as possible to resolve on the replacement of a new director by co-opting” and “the appointment of the chairman of the board of directors”. The press release also underlines “that the Board of Directors had recently conferred powers of operational management of the company also to the managing director Alberto Campagnoli”. According to what is learned from people close to Ruffino, the president of Visibilia Editore had no personal or economic problems. However, according to the same sources, it seems that he had serious health problems and that few were aware of them. Last Thursday he had also participated in a meeting of the Board of Directors of Visibilia Editore. Ruffino was an experienced manager, with a past, among other things, on the Board of Directors of FerrovieNord, Fiera Milano and Milano Serravalle Engineering.

