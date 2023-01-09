The young man coveted by several competitors has made it clear that at the moment he intends to remain single.

Luca Onestini is one of the protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. The young man is receiving several advances in the house and in the last few hours he has gotten very close to Oriana Marzoli. The latter also had a violent argument with Giaele DeDonà because of Onestini.

“Now I was in the van with my jacket on and she continues… at one point I even got pissed and said ‘sorry but are you serious? I have Luca’s jacket and it’s causing you problems? I’m your friend!’” – the outburst of Jael annoyed by Oriana’s jealousy.

Source: web

It’s still: “Then she started with the shirt, it was like she didn’t want you to keep your shirt! She got up and came to you! At one point I told her ‘Oriana you are heavy, that’s enough! You’re fucking with me. Did we discuss? No, she pissed me off about this because I found it ridiculous”.

Oriana and Luca have known each other for some time when they participated together in another reality show called Secret Story where Oriana was a columnist.

After the quarrel with Giaele, Oriana Marzoli ran to Luca and asked him for clarification on a sentence he said, or rather to enter single and leave the house single.

“Why did you say ‘I go in single and go out single’? Why don’t you let yourself go?”- asked Oriana.

“If I don’t find someone, or I find something that overwhelms me or nothing, I have no more time to waste, zero. Something or it overwhelms me, at twenty you say ‘Oh well, let’s try’, now I’m always clearer about what I want, I don’t want to waste time anymore, I don’t want to feel sick like a dog anymore” – the clarification of Onestini.

“When you become important to me… The moment I give you all of myself I also demand a lot, I no longer forgive you so many things, you have to be like I am with me, if you give me 10 I’ll give you 1000” – he continued.