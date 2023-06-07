According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Luca Onestini and Ivana Mrazova would be a couple again. The confirmation would come directly from a user who saw them at an event in Rome, hand in hand. It’s not all. The couple also allegedly stayed in the same hotel room. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Luca Onestini e Ivana Mrazova they represented one of the most loved and popular couples in the world of the web. The two were linked by one sentimental relationship lasted about four years. During the pandemic due to Covid-19, the couple faced a period of crisis which, however, has not been overcome. In light of this, both have decided to put a definitive end to their love story.

However, Luca and Ivana found each other during the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip. Inside the most spied on house in Italy they found thataffinity which has always bound them but despite this they have never returned to being one couple.

Anyway, now the reality seems to be different. Indeed, according to one report emerged on the net, recently the two would have participated together in a event in Rome. The pair were spotted holding hands and it seems they even slept in the same hotel room. The scoop came directly from a user to Deianira Marzano, the gossip expert.

We are currently unaware of the reliability of that news as neither Luca nor Ivana Mrazova have released any yet declaration regarding the matter. The former contestants of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini will break the silence? We just have to find out!