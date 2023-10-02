According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Luca Onestini could soon land in a new reality show. The former contestant of Men and women, which in the past has participated in various formats, this time could become the protagonist of a completely new experience. Let’s find out together what it is about in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Luca Onestini is one of television characters most popular and talked about both in the world of the web and in the world of Italian television. The influencer has become famous to the Italian public thanks to participation to Men and women in 2016. One year after the experience of the program conducted by Maria De FilippiLuca landed at Big Brother VIPfirst in the second edition and then in the seventh.

As previously mentioned, the 30-year-old from Bologna has numerous television experiences behind him but, this time, he could experience a new adventure. Therefore, according to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Soleil Sorge’s ex-boyfriend could soon join the cast of the new season of Beijing Expresswhich will debut on TV starting from next spring.

The unexpected news was spread by Deianira Marzano through a photo published on his Instagram profile. Currently, we are not aware of the reliability of this news as the person concerned has not yet released it statements regarding the issue. So, to find out if Luca Onestini will really arrive at the new edition of Beijing Express we just have to wait for more updates.

Luca Onestini at Beijing Express? The alleged cast

Recently, allegations have begun to circulate on the web names of those who could take part in the cast of the new season of Beijing Express. Among the alleged faces that could land on plan hosted by Costantino Della Gherardesca and Enzo Miccio we find LDA and Aka 7even, Antonella Fiordelisi, Nicola Ventola, Federico Fashion Style, Enzo salvi and Jake La Furia.