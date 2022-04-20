The young man has re-embraced his brother Gianmarco, a nerd in the program. And Soleil’s reaction was impassive.

Reading the previews of the evening episode of The Pupa and the Nerdy many have waited for a possible clarification between Luca Onestinibrother of Gianmarco And Soleil RisesLuca’s studio columnist and ex-girlfriend.

But there was no clarification, indeed total coldness reigned between the two. As a guest in the studio last night, Luca Onestini hugged his brother Gianmarco again. There was a lot of curiosity in seeing Soleil’s reaction to her entry.

The two were engaged for a period of time after being chosen Men and women and their story came to an abrupt halt and not in an idyllic way. Between them, in fact, there has never been a shortage of digs at a distance.

Many expected a clarification or exchange of words, but there was none of this. Soleil coldly welcomed Luca’s entry into the studio, applauding him and keeping his face impassive.

Source: web

The boy reacted in the same way, thinking only of hugging his brother again. In short, a lot of indifference between the two.

The moment was very touching, Luca and Gianmarco embraced as if they hadn’t seen each other for a long time. The nerd also burst into tears. Many have criticized Soleil’s reaction on social media, considering it almost out of indignation. The columnist remained impassive watching the meeting between the two brothers.

At the end of the episode Luca posted a photo on Instagram complete with a phrase dedicated to his brother.

“The answer is always in Love. Whether it’s for your partner, your family, your friends or your neighbor. Love is all. Love is the most powerful force in the world and whoever lives in love always wins in the long run. Thanks to life for the day full of wonderful emotions it gave me”- wrote the former tronista.