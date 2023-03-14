At GFVip, Luca Onestini is a raging river against Nikita Pelizon and the authors of the reality show

After the episode of Big Brother VIP aired yesterday evening Monday 13 March 2023, Luca Onestini he let himself go to a harsh outburst against Nikita Pelizon and the authors of the reality show. In detail, the gieffino launched serious accusations against his roommate and those involved in editing the clips. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During the episode of Big Brother VIP aired last night, Alfonso Signorini devoted ample space to what happened a Nikita Pelizon during the last few days. The vippona explained that she felt isolated from the group and she attacked in a particular way Giaele DeDonà.

The whole thing was accompanied by a clip which showed the dynamics developed inside the most spied on house in Italy. However, according to Luca Onestini, the video would have been edited in a certain way to pass a precise message to viewers.

Indeed, there would be one abysmal difference between what people see and what actually happens in the house. These were hers words:

It doesn’t even surprise me because I’ve already seen them all. That is, it is now the millionth page. What amazes me is the story. That leaves me dumbfounded. The mounted clip, insulation, things and stuff you try to camouflage. Weird speeches. And that baffles me or that anyone believes it. That confuses me even more. As I said last time, in that other clip where she spoke to Ivana… that leaves me dumbfounded.

That’s not all, Besides explaining that I stayed for the nominations taken by Milena Miconi, the former tronista launched heavy accusations against Nikita Pellizon. In detail, he told her to always do the victim: