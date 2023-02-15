Yesterday Valentine’s Day was celebrated in the house too, but not everyone went well. Saint Valentine it was bitter for Luca Onestini who is still struggling to digest the kiss given as a joke by his ex-girlfriend Ivana Mrazova to Andrea Maestrelli.

To spice up the house, Big Brother brought in several exes of some competitors, including Ivana who was engaged to Luca Onestini until 2021 after they met right at the Gf in 2017.

It happened that for fun Ivana kissed Andrea and Luca didn’t like this and he blurted out. “I would have put my hand on the fire that he wouldn’t have done it. Either you’ve changed or I’ve never understood anything about you. If they had asked me, I would have replied: “No, he doesn’t do it, it’s impossible” – he said.

The fact is that between the two there is a push and pull made of mutual accusations. Then in the last few hours the serene seems to have returned and the model also let himself go in a liberating cry. The two talked a lot and at one point Ivana even fell asleep in Luca’s bed and the young man asked him to stay but Ivana preferred to go back to her room.

But Valentine’s Day for Onestini was also painful in the true sense of the term. In fact, to play a game with Ivana, he crashed to the ground hitting his chin. The scene was not captured by the cameras but a fan of the program wrote:

“Onestini fell on his face on the ground playing with Ivana, Milena says she saw him give a big blow, he’s afraid he’s broken his cheekbone, stuff that tomorrow morning he wakes up with half his face black, now he’s putting spinach in it. All we need is that something broke”. Hopefully nothing serious.