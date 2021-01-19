Disney has achieved great success with its children’s films, in charge of the Pixar production company. Its most recent premiere, Soul, has contemplated the public with its message for the little ones at home. Now, the company is preparing for a new release set in Italy: the movie Luca.

To the delight of his fans, Luca has released his first official image through Empire magazine. In the photo you can see Luca and Alberto in front of the frame. The two friends seem to be hanging out in the town square of a small Italian town.

Photo: Pixar

The director Enrico Casarosa gave an interview for the medium, where he revealed his inspiration for the development of the film. He also assured that the project is very personal for him, since it will tell a passage from his childhood.

“I was born in Genoa and spent summers on the beaches. I met my best friend when I was 11 years old. I was very shy and found this rowdy boy who had a completely different life. I wanted to make a movie about those kinds of friendships that help you grow ”.

The movie Luca tells the life of two children who seem human beings, but hide a secret: they are both sea creatures. Their lives change when they meet a young man from the land who takes them on different adventures and decipher the meaning of friendship.

At the moment there is no official trailer, but its release date is scheduled for June 18 on the Disney Plus platform.