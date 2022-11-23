Luca Moroni is the new absolute Italian chess champion

The Brianza, born in 2000, dominated the Cagliari tournament leading the standings from the first to the last day and always giving the feeling of having an edge over the opponents. The mathematical certainty of victory by Luke Moroni it arrived a day early thanks to the flap with Danyyil Dvirnyy and the failure to win Pierluigi Bassodefending champion, against Sabino Brunello. These three chess players tried to contend for the title at the “Moro“, as his fans call him on social media, without however maintaining the same constancy and solidity.

The numbers tell the domain of Moroni who today takes his second national title after that of 2017. In the rounds played up to now, the player of the Italian national team he conquered 8 points out of 10 playing perfectly with black, four wins out of four (against Carnicelli, Brunello, David and Di Benedetto), and in a tactical and strategic way with white, two wins (against Barp and Lettieri) and four patte (Godena, Basso, Sonis and Dvirnyy). The adversaries, on the other hand, alternated in pursuit, going up and down from the provisional podium and hindering each other.

Olga Zimina, new Italian chess champion

The awarding of the title has also arrived in the women’s tournament. Beating in direct confrontation Marina Brunello, Olga Zimina in fact, she mathematically graduated for the second time in the history of Italy as Champion of Italy, with an extraordinary 6 out of 6. Zimina too, like Moroni, had won her first title in 2017.

