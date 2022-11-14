These are very heartfelt and touching words, those of Mailena Marengoni, Luca’s aunt, the boy hit and killed by the tram in Milan

With a long and touching letter published on social media, Marilena, the paternal aunt of Luca Marengoni, the boy hit by a tram in Milan at the beginning of last week. These are words of incalculable pain, but also of thanks to those who have shown closeness to his family in these dramatic days.

Last November 8 was a Tuesday morning like many others and Luca, like many of his peers, was on his way to school in the early hours of the morning. He attended the first year at Einstein high school in Milan.

Arrived with his bike a few hundred meters from the school, a tram overwhelmed him in full, breaking his life on the spot.

The power of attorney has opened an investigation on what happened and now we will try to clarify the dynamics of the accident.

In addition to this, however, an immense pain remains which obviously involved not only his family, but an entire city.

Einstein pupils observed a minute of silence for Luca, as well as those of the middle school he attended until a few months earlier. The association Ground Brats organized a flashmob for him. Many brought flowers and banners both to his school and to the tracks of that damned tram where he died forever.

The words of Luca Marengoni’s aunt

To further understand how much Luca Marengoni was loved and well-liked by everyone, it is enough to read the long and touching letter from him aunt Marilena, teacher at the Marconi Institute of Gorgonzola, wrote and published on social media.

The woman started thanking everyone for the unexpected wave of affection she and her family have received in these dramatic days. Then she obviously reminded her granddaughter of hers.

(…) Our heart, now, perhaps it is not completely broken, but it has deep cracks, from which pain comes out.

Because Luca was an empathic boy who knew how to make himself loved. He was a brilliant student, but not a nerd or a know-it-all, one who loved having fun, creating things, throwing challenges with rackets, tennis (a sport he played) and ping pong (he wanted to be able to beat his dad, and then also challenge uncle, considered unbeatable). He loved puppies, stroked cats, wanted to be taller than his older brother … and always had a smile for his grandparents too. He was the one who pushed the family to make plans and to pursue them with tenacity… in short, he was light and joy to the nth degree.