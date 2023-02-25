Luca Laurenti can’t hold back the tears and bursts into tears live on Verissimo remembering Maurizio Costanzo. The television face answered a question from the presenter Silvia Toffanin about her relationship with the journalist who died yesterday at the age of 84.

“I had prepared a speech – the few words spoken – but I can’t manage to speak in the past referring to him. The artist should transform pain into performance but I can’t and I apologize. I’ve lost everyone, I no longer have my parents but Maurizio was there, now he’s gone too and I can’t handle it. He was my father, last night I dreamed about him. You saw him on stage and he was a confident hormone but in reality he was a softie. He loved animals like me ”.

Laurenti revealed a dream he had last night: “I didn’t sleep, I dreamed that I was going to visit his coffin and he got up, got dressed. I hugged him and told him that when I think of strength I think of him. I woke up crying.”

With Maurizio Costanzo he shared several editions of the “Buona Domenica” show: “For me it was like a family, I remember the rituals we all performed together in the dressing room and I remember his tenderness”. The Mediaset television schedule has undergone several changes to incorporate tributes to the conductor.

Even Silvia Toffanin, opening the episode, had a moment of emotion: “Maurizio had entered people’s hearts, a master whom everyone loved and whom I loved very, very much”.