Luca Laurenti he showed himself in tears on live TV, during a connection with the broadcast very truewhich dedicated a special episode to Maurizio Costanzo.

Credit: Very true

The two were great friends and lifelong colleagues, they spent years together with Buona Domenica. And today, Luca Laurenti can’t believe his disappearance. It shows moved in front of the whole of Italy.

For a man like me who has been making television for 36 years, it’s not easy. I didn’t sleep last night, I dreamed that I went to find his coffin and he got up, got dressed and I hugged him. I used to tell him that when I think of strength, I think of him. I woke up crying.

Maurizio Costanzo was a tender man, he was like a father to me and Buona Domenica was like a family. I remember the rituals we all performed together in the dressing room and I remember his tenderness. On television, if you’re good, but you don’t feel emotions, you’re just a freak. The heart is our hard disk, it is the first organ that comes into the world and the last to stop working. The heart knows before it knows and it is its intelligence that wins.

Credit: Very true

The moving video of Luca Laurenti

Anyone who heard his words and saw his tears could not help but be moved. Seeing Laurenti cry like a baby in front of everyone was heartbreaking.

Sorry for the tears, I know it’s a public place, but it’s hard. Let’s transform the pain inside our little rooms into smiles. The smiles in front of the cameras are the tears in our hearts.

Happy Sunday

Even Claudio Lippi could not hold back the tears in the living room de Live life, the program conducted by Alberto Matano. Maurizio Costanzo recalled together with the old Buona Domenica team.

Credit: Live Life

He remembered the great journalist for his incredible way of doing television and for how he has always been honest with everyone. As he too said, as all the other characters in the world of television have underlined, Maurizio Costanzo is eternal And will continue to live in their hearts and in those of the whole of Italy.