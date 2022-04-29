Bayern Munich is increasingly concerned about the possible departure of Robert Lewandowski, the Pole has already begun to negotiate a hypothetical transfer with Barcelona, a fact that places the Bavarian club on the ropes and will lead them to definitively accept or reject the demand of his legend, who demands a contract until 2025 and a considerable better salary.
The Germans do not want to make a hasty decision with Robert’s future until they are clear about whether or not they are in a position to sign a striker to fill the possible void of ‘The Best’, having at the moment few serious names to replace him, the last option on the list is the Serbian Luca Jovic.
The 10-time Bundesliga champion understands that Real Madrid is going to sell the Serbian striker at a discount price who has lived a nightmare since he arrived in the Spanish capital and although his present is not worthy of a possible signing from Bayern Munich , the Teutonic team has full confidence in being able to recover the best version of Luca, the one from his first stage in Frankfurt, since they consider that German football is the idea for Jovic and they see it as an affordable and recoverable signing.
