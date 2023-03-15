Luca Martelli took the stadium defibrillator and ran to the stands: his coldness saved his dad’s life

Is called Luke Martelli the 20-year-old boy who, last weekend, became the protagonist of a heroic gesture that allowed his father Alessandro to continue living. The young referee was refereeing a match when he realized that a man in the stands had suffered an illness. He immediately took the defibrillator and ran to the stands to save his dad’s life.

Credit: AIA – FIGC

A passion, that for football and forarbitragewhich Luca has and has been cultivating since he was just a child.

Last Sunday he stood on the field of Borgo a Mozzano, in the province of Lucca, to referee the match between the hosts and guests of Barga. The match was valid for the regional championship of Second Category.

Arrived at the 25th of the second half, the young race director of the “Renato Gianni” section of Pisa feels that some footballers call his attentionbecause a man in the stands had collapsed to the ground in the grip of an illness.

Immediately the referee suspended the match and approached the net to understand what was happening. At that moment he realized that the man in trouble was indeed his father Alexander52 years old, who as always had followed his son.

With truly commendable coldness, Luca Martelli took the Daethe defibrillator present in sports facilities, reached his father in the stands and with the help of a doctor present he practiced all the maneuvers necessary to save the man.

How is Luca Martelli’s father

Credit: AIA – FIGC

In a few minutes the stadium also arrived sanitary of 118who after stabilizing Mr. Alessandro transported him to the San Luca hospital in Lucca.

There the doctors assisted him best, until he arrived out of danger of life.

Impossible for everyone, but in particular for doctors and for the highest offices of theHague (Italian Referees Association), fail to praise the heroic gesture of Luca, a boy of only 20 years.

He knew very well what to do in those dramatic moments, as he had participated in the Migliarino public assistance course. Interviewed by some local media, Luca said: