Luca was one of the productions most awaited by the little ones at home, after its advances showed a world full of life, colors and important messages. After a long wait, the film directed by Enrico Casarosa is now available on the streaming platform Disney Plus.
Luca – official synopsis
The feature film tells the life of two children who look like human beings, but hide a secret: they are both two sea creatures. Their lives change when they meet a young man from earth who takes them on different adventures and to decipher the meaning of friendship.
Luca – the cast of the film
- Jim Gaffigan as Lorenzo
- Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro
- Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto
- Emma Berman as Giulia
- Maya Rudolph as Daniela
- Marco Barricelli as Massimo
- Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandmother.
Luca – the inspiration behind the film
The idea for the film comes from the childhood of the director himself and his best friend Alberto (the same name as Luca’s best friend, as a tribute). The two were an unlikely couple who ended up having the best friendship. “My best friend, Alberto, was a bit rowdy, while I was very shy and had a somewhat sheltered life; We couldn’t be more different ”, explains Casarosa to Disney.
“We were also a bit of outsiders, so it seemed good to use the sea monsters to express the idea that we felt a little different and that we were not cool kids. (…) Alberto took me out of my comfort zone and pushed me over many cliffs, metaphorically. I probably wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t learned from him to pursue my dreams, “he added.
How and where to see Luca?
Luca is an exclusive Disney Plus movie, so it can only be seen with a subscription to the platform. It should be noted that the service disabled the one-week trial option and the cost per subscription is S / 25.90.
Movies and series, latest news:
.
Leave a Reply