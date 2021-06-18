Luca was one of the productions most awaited by the little ones at home, after its advances showed a world full of life, colors and important messages. After a long wait, the film directed by Enrico Casarosa is now available on the streaming platform Disney Plus.

Luca – official synopsis

The feature film tells the life of two children who look like human beings, but hide a secret: they are both two sea creatures. Their lives change when they meet a young man from earth who takes them on different adventures and to decipher the meaning of friendship.

Luca – the cast of the film

Jim Gaffigan as Lorenzo

Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro

Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto

Emma Berman as Giulia

Maya Rudolph as Daniela

Marco Barricelli as Massimo

Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandmother.

Luca – the inspiration behind the film

The idea for the film comes from the childhood of the director himself and his best friend Alberto (the same name as Luca’s best friend, as a tribute). The two were an unlikely couple who ended up having the best friendship. “My best friend, Alberto, was a bit rowdy, while I was very shy and had a somewhat sheltered life; We couldn’t be more different ”, explains Casarosa to Disney.

Directed by Enrico Casarosa, Luca is Pixar’s next film. Photo: Disney

“We were also a bit of outsiders, so it seemed good to use the sea monsters to express the idea that we felt a little different and that we were not cool kids. (…) Alberto took me out of my comfort zone and pushed me over many cliffs, metaphorically. I probably wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t learned from him to pursue my dreams, “he added.

How and where to see Luca?

Luca is an exclusive Disney Plus movie, so it can only be seen with a subscription to the platform. It should be noted that the service disabled the one-week trial option and the cost per subscription is S / 25.90.