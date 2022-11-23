Doha (AFP)

Left-back Luca Hernandez will miss the rest of the French national team’s career in the “World Cup 2022” in football, after suffering a severe injury to his right knee during his country’s great victory over Australia 4-1, according to a source close to the blue team.

And the nightmare of injuries continues in coach Didier Deschamps’ squad, after the best player in the world, striker Karim Benzema, midfielders Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, defender Prisnel Kimpembe, and other players such as goalkeeper Mike Mignan and striker Christopher Nkunku.

The 26-year-old Bayern Munich player came out early, after the attack, opening the scoring for Australia.

Captain Hugo Lloris said: Frankly, things are starting to get worrying.

The veteran English goalkeeper continued: We quickly felt that it was serious, we must look forward, this matter gives us more strength.

In Deschamps’ line-up, Theo, Luca’s younger brother, will play as a substitute at left-back.

The 2018 world champion suffered an adductor muscle injury on September 13 and returned to action on November 5.

France is seeking to become the first team to win the tournament twice in a row since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.