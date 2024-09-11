“I didn’t expect it, I’m speechless. I’m losing a true friend, one of the very few I have.” This is how journalist and presenter Paola Saluzzi comments on Luca Giurato’s death to Adnkronos. “A mechanism of complicity, respect and brotherhood has been triggered between me and him,” she says.

Through the journalist’s tears, an indelible memory emerges, which dates back to the time when they hosted ‘Unomattina’: “One day Luca took me to the newsroom. During a link with Jerusalem, he wrote me a question – in his characteristic handwriting – to ask the correspondent. ‘Great question’, the journalist told me. Luca was like this: a true gentleman, he always knew how to give you the biggest slice of cake”, she recalls.

“We exchanged our last messages this summer, we talked about America, which he loved. He never missed an opportunity to show his cheerful and generous side,” she concludes.

On Instagram, a touching message: “My Luchino. My friend, friend from day one, generous friend. That thread that has tied us for more than 20 years does not break. I think of Daniela, of your family. I think you will have hugged your Mom again to the tune of Amapola, the song she loved so much, as you told me and your eyes filled with tears”, writes the presenter. “Thank you for everything you gave me, thank you for having loved me so much, thank you for those years at Unomattina, for always being loyal, correct, an older brother with the energy of a little boy. You are loved by everyone, without distinction, Luca. You know. And I speak in the present tense. Because someone like you never goes away. Ever.”