“My first instinct was to call him on his cell phone right away: I hoped he would answerand instead Daniela, his wife, answered me and said ‘yes, it’s true'”. Thus, in tears, Mara Venier comments on the news of the journalist’s death to Adnkronos Luke Swornwho passed away this afternoon in Rome at the age of 84. “I should say so many things about Luca – continues the host of ‘Domenica In’ – but the first is that I I owe him my hosting of Domenica In. He was the one who saw me on a Rispoli program and said ‘I want that girl with nice legs’. We met at a dinner, where he was with Daniela and I was with Renzo (Arbore, ed.), and it was he who recommended me to the Rai executives who then called me”.

From there, explains Mara Venier, “a deep friendship was born. Lots of laughter, but also lots of deep moments where we talked about our lives.” The bond between the two protagonists of Italian TV lasted until the end, explains the presenter. “I heard it a few months ago -she reveals- I had invited him to ‘Domenica In’ but he told me he didn’t want to anymore”. What remains in the heart of the presenter is “a great gratitude and a great respect”, Venier explains to Adnkronos.

“I wanted it when I was a commentator on Isola dei Famosi, I said ‘I’ll only do it if Luca comes’, and Simona Ventura managed to convince him, so we did it together”. Venier then adds, moved, the first words that the journalist’s wife, Daniela Vergara, said on the phone when she called her after hearing the news: “He told me ‘he loved you so much’‘”, says Venier through tears.