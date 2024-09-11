Rome – He passed away suddenly, at the age of 84, Luke Sworn. The journalist and television host suffered a sudden heart attack while on holiday in Santa Marinella with his wife, Daniela Vergara.

Born in Rome in 1939, he took his first steps in Paese Sera as chronicler, then he worked for La Stampa. In 1986 he moved to the management of GR1 and after a few years to the deputy management of Tg1. Giurato has also worked a lot in television, hosting some historic broadcasts of Rai 1. At the beginning of the 90s he was the protagonist of Sunday in, paired with Mara Venier, but it is One morning to mark his career on the small screen.

In 1994, he first hosted the morning show with Livia Azzariti. After two years of absence, during which he moved to Italia Sera, he returned to the helm of Unomattina, supported over the years by Antonella Clerici, Paola Saluzzi and Roberta Capua. After this five-year period, he returned to Unomattina in 2005, this time supported by Monica Maggioni and Eleonora Daniele.

Luca Giurato has won the sympathy of Italians also because of some of his slips that over time become real cult and that, in the hours following the news of his death, went viral on social media. Gaffes that, in some cases, the host himself later admitted to having committed on purpose.

In his journey, it is also worth noting the presence of guest and commentator to programs such as Quelli che il Calcio, L’Isola dei Famosi, I Raccomandati. In 2010 he participated as a contestant in Let’s Dance on Canale 5.

Farewell to Luca Giurato, from “bongiollo” to “pra foco”: the funny slips and gaffes that made him famous



Condolences from Rai

“The passing of Luca Giurato deeply saddens the entire company that warmly embraces his wife Daniela and all his loved ones, with a feeling of deep gratitude. Because Luca Giurato was a journalist who best embodied – just remember Unomattina, but not only – being the face and voice of public service, entering the homes of Italians almost as if he were “one of the family”, with an unmistakable, smiling and “welcoming” style, accompanied by equally unmistakable sympathy, lightness and irony. Human and professional qualities that remain a precious heritage of public service”. This is what the top management of Rai wrote in a note.

Mara Venier: “A piece of life and a true friend to whom I owe everything”

“I’m quite shocked, I’ve already spoken to his wife Daniela, Luca was a friend, true, I owe everything to him. He wanted me at the first Domenica In”. This is how Mara Venier remembers Luca Giurato. “A deep bond of friendship, lots of laughter with him, deep conversations. He was a deep, sensitive man. I had heard from him a few months ago, we had celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of Domenica In, but lately he no longer wanted to appear. He had retired. Every now and then I called him, he was in Miami, playing golf, traveling around the world. It pains me, a piece of life, especially the affection, the gratitude. Because he is the one who wanted me”.

The memory of Simona Ventura

“I worked with Luca Giurato on L’isola dei famosi and Quelli che il calcio. He was one of the people I was closest to in this world. He made me smile so much: I would get up early in the morning just to watch him on Unomattina. He entertained us by making us go to work lighter. We just have to thank this wonderful man. A visionary, a person who will always remain in my heart. I am truly sorry.” This is how Simona Ventura commented on Luca Giurato’s death.