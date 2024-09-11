He made millions of viewers laugh with his sympathy and his naivety. An iconic face in the world of entertainment, he passed away at the age of 84. Luke Swornfamous television host and journalist, leaves us. The news of his passing, which occurred suddenly due to a sudden heart attack while he was in Santa Marinella, was reported by the agency Adnkronos. His career in journalism and television has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the Italian public.

Farewell to Luca Giurato, TV personality loved by thousands of viewers

Born in Rome in 1939, Giurato began his career as a reporter for Country Evening and, in 1965, he obtained his professional journalist card. After working for The Press and having held the role of director of the newspaper Radio Raibecomes deputy director of TG1 until 1990.

His first television appearance dates back to the early 90s, with the program In full press. In 1993, thanks to Sunday In alongside Mara VenierGiurato has made himself known and appreciated by the general public. His spontaneous style, characterized by a contagious and often unexpected sympathy, has made him a beloved face on TV. In addition to Sunday Inled for several seasons One morningcollaborating with some of the most important personalities of the small screen, including Antonella Clerici, Monica MaggioniAnd Eleanor Daniel.

Luca Giurato was not only known for his professionalism: his famous slips on live television made him an icon of spontaneity and humanity. Among the most famous, we remember “At the fire” And “Good morning”expressions taken up and ironized by the Gialappa’s Band in the program Never Say Goal. His irony has helped transform him into a cult character on Italian television. He himself, in an interview with Very trueconfessed:

“70% of my gaffes are original, but I admit that when I saw how successful they were, I sometimes exploited them.”

In addition to his television career, Giurato participated as a commentator on successful programs such as The Island of the Famous And The Recommended. He was married to the journalist Daniela Vergarawith whom he shared over 20 years of his life.

Mara Venierdeeply touched by the news of his passing, wanted to remember him on social media with affection.

The world of entertainment today bids farewell to a man who was able to combine professional seriousness and light-heartedness.