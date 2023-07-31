Blackboard – The quiet force by Luca Ghinolfi impresses: the martial arts master is one of the most qualified among those who have walked the tatami of Tigullio in the last 60 years. He is exempt, like all the really good ones, from muscular displays of who knows what prodigious powers. A life characterized by studying, learning and meditating extraordinary techniques under the guidance of world-class teachers vouches for him. His path to perfection looks like a film, a journey that crosses continents and eras. Maestro Ghinolfi – 81 years old, a living example of the goodness of his precepts – was born in Reggio Emilia. He moved to Lavagna at the age of 15. Dad Bruno is a cyclist of good caliber as well as a huge fan of Learco Guerra.

There sports culture is at home among the Ghinolfis, however, Luca followed his own path that would lead him from a simple apprentice to being a 6th dan black belt. He begins a series of meetings with important personalities. The first is the regional president of the then Fiap (heavy athletics, dozens of sports) Cavenago. «He incited me to create a weight section in the Chiavari Ring. I wrote articles to promote the dissemination of physical culture (we are in the 50s, in Italy we were far behind) in national magazines. I win youth weightlifting competitions, pushed by an exceptional coach like Mannironi, equal the Italian bench push record (160 kg) and beat the one for arm push-ups with a wall barbell, bringing it to 74.8 kg. Of course, sports didn’t make ends meet, at the age of 21 I started working in a bank. The international weightlifting referee Fossati leads me to become a national FIAP referee».

The passage from “strongmen” to “warriors” it happens thanks to an extraordinary personality. «At the age of 22 I met the judo master Cesare Barioli, it was a stroke of lightning. A strong friendship will be born with him. He was perhaps the greatest Italian coach. I went to Reggio, I took him to an elegant restaurant, at one point he jumped on the table to show me some moves. I was red with shame, he was very calm and explained tricks and blows to me». Under with judo. «Dr. Barsotti, founder, with the pioneer of judo in Italy Carlo Oletti, of the Chiavari club, Shirobei Akijama – still alive – invites me to coordinate the club’s activities. I become a black belt. Barioli comes to teach, Button from Nice, who brought one of the greatest masters, Kenshiro Abbe, to us for a week. During one of these demonstrations I meet the master Shirai and the karate».

The multifaceted Ghinolfi begins a new training course. «In the early 70s I practiced karate under the guidance of Maestro Parisi. We formed a group that was instrumental in the diffusion of karate in Italy: Parisi, Ottaggio, Schiappacasse, Munda, Ornis, Valle. I become a black belt in karate. At the request of maestro Parisi, he founded the Sankaku in Chiavari, which is still active today». In the continuous alternation between passion and duty, necessity returns. «I was forced to give up teaching karate because the bank’s management transferred me to Milan for an important job. I entrust the Sankaku, which had 200 practitioners, to master Ottaggio».

Having reached this point of the “Luke’s novel”, it is peaceful to expect another “Turn the card”. «At the beginning of the 80s I returned to Chiavari: to keep fit and having little time available I started practicing yoga. The Beijing University of Sport team arrives in Genoa for the first wu shu exhibition in Italy; I am impressed, in the same year Shin Dae Woung starts teaching in Genoa and I decide to study with him. I found my current company, Oriental Studies Center 2000 which will have two sections: one of yoga, currently directed by my wife, Renata Tonin, a certified Iyengar teacher, and the other of wu shu, which takes particular care of the “internal styles”. I begin a serious research on martial arts and oriental disciplines that will lead me to make continuous trips to Japan, India and China. In India I meet the martial art kalari payat in Kerala, I start practicing it and I am accepted in the three traditional schools. I spread this art in Italy and Europe by inviting Indian masters. Meanwhile I continue to practice and then to teach wu shu/ kung fu. Valuable contacts are established with the University of Sport in Beijing and with the most important Chinese masters. I make an important contribution to the foundation of the Federation which will then take the name of Fiwuk. I was a member of the national governing council for three four-year Olympics».

The boys of the Csdo do hoard of prizes and victoriesMaestro Ghinolfi was awarded the highest federal honors, in 2021 gets the Golden Duan as best technician. Stop? He doesn’t even think about it. «Study and sport are everything to me, as necessary as the air I breathe. I think karma has something to do with it: if you behave well and do well, you will be well. Then I apply what my Chinese master, Dr. Yu, told me: “Do you know that studying a martial art is like studying music?” I adore Paganini, I feel it and I understand it, I know I won’t become like him but I can teach it». Ghinolfi is a Miyagi master who “gives and waxes” the soul of his disciples.