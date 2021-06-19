If everything went according to plan, this Friday, June 18, the movie of Luca from Pixar Studios via Disney + in all regions. This film stands out for something in particular, and it is a post-credits ‘scene’.

It is something that should be known to all those who were waiting for this summer film, especially if they are those who immediately get up from their seats when a film ends. But talking about it is …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

Why do we put quotation marks around ‘a post-credits scene’ from Luca? The reason is that it has something else that should be known, and that was a way in which the study implemented to tell a little more.

We want to mention that despite the mention of spoilers, we will handle these as little as possible so as not to spoil anyone’s fun. Especially for a film that has just been released worldwide.

To reach the end, you first have to walk a ‘path’ traced by the team of Pixar Studios. What happens is that to liven up the display of names that appear left and right, there is a series of illustrations.

They are static, but in reality, together they make up the epilogue of this movie. So we can know what happened after the main story, and that perhaps could be used for a hypothetical sequel.

Luca’s road to the post-credits scene

Yes, there are movies of Pixar Studios that never have a sequel, but the most popular ones, like Toy story Y Cars they do have such luck. Even Monsters Inc., although it is rather a prequel.

Perhaps in the study they did not want to ‘close the door’ at all. Now, once the account of what happened ends, the post-credits scene of Luca. This is a reference to a previous scene in this movie, which involves the Uncle Ugo.

This character, played by Sacha Baron Cohen In the original English version, it appears in its natural habitat, showing off some of the best it has.

Among this is the darkness, his own voice and even the carcass of a whale. It is a moment in which Baron cohen it shows off, and it’s worth enjoying. That is why we do not tell you exactly what it says, nor do we share any recording.

The post-credits scene of Luca It is a sign of a trend that has gained momentum in recent years. Especially since the movies of Marvel studios they always had something else to look forward to.

Sure, this studio didn’t invent them. They are very old indeed! But surely the tapes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they helped popularize them. Other studies of Disney and more companies have also taken advantage of this resource.

Equally, Pixar Studios has also resorted to something else when making post-credits scenes like the one in Luca: the famous bloopers, or alleged mistakes made while filming. They really are a lot of fun.

