He lost control of the bike and after a flight of several metres, he finished the race in the courtyard of a building: Luca Fondati was 24 years old

Tragedy in Chieti, Luca Fondati he lost his life at the age of 24 while he was on his motorbike. Unfortunately, the young man lost control of the two-wheeled vehicle and probably hit the side gutter for collecting water.

Perhaps, due to thehigh speed, after the junction, Luca Fondati lost control of his Kawasaki. He was originally from Ortona and lived in Crecchio, in the Villa Consalvi area. The road accident occurred on the road that leads to Val di Foro, in Francavilla a Mare, in the province of Chieti.

There are no other vehicles involved, from an initial reconstruction of the dynamics of the road accident, it would seem that the 24-year-old lost control of the motorcycle on his own. After the impact, the bike wheeled up and is flown for several meters, ending the race in the courtyard of a building. Even though he was wearing a helmet, his leap is his cost his life. By the time help arrived, it was too late. Luca lay lifeless on the ground, while the vehicle was found several meters away. Along the way, the motorcycle parts helped reconstruct what happened to the 24-year-old. For several hours, it was not even possible to understand the model of the two-wheeled vehicle, due to the conditions in which it was reduced.

Luca Fondati’s motorbike seized

The authorities they found no skid marks on the asphalt nor potholes or other obstacles that could have caused Luca to fall. For this reason, the first hypothesis that could have caused the road accident is that of high speed. After the intervention of the police and the Fire Brigade, the motorcycle was placed under seizurewhile the 24-year-old’s body was taken to themorgue of the Chieti hospital. It is not yet clear whether an autopsy will be ordered. The examination could be essential to establish the exact cause of death and clarify whether he could also have been a sudden illness.