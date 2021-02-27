Luca, the new Pixar movie, is one of the most anticipated productions by the little ones at home. Expectations are high after the success of Soul, which showed that the animated format has no limits to touch deep themes and provide life lessons.

On social networks, the production shared the official trailer of the film to make the wait for its release more enjoyable. The advance, full of life, colors and values, did not take long to win over the company’s followers.

The full-length costume tells the life of two children who look like human beings, but hide a secret: they are both two sea creatures. Their lives change when they meet a young man from earth who takes them on different adventures and decipher the meaning of friendship.

In an interview for Empire, director Enrico Casarosa revealed his inspiration for the development of the animated film. He also assured that the project is very personal for him, since it will tell a passage from his childhood that marked him forever.

Directed by Enrico Casarosa, Luca is a film in development by Disney and Pixar. Photo: Pixar

“I was born in Genoa and spent summers on the beaches. I met my best friend when I was 11 years old. I was very shy and I found this rowdy boy who had a completely different life. I wanted to make a film about those kinds of friendships that help you grow, “he told the outlet.

The cinematographic work Luca has its premiere date scheduled for June 18 through the Disney Plus platform.