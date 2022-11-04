Tragedy in Jesi, a man of only 48 years died in his sleep. To find Luca Gherardi was a relative of him, who raised the alarm

Luca Gherardi he lost his life in his sleep at the age of 48. According to the first reports, it was a family member who made the heartbreaking discovery.

The unfortunate affair happened to Jesi, an Italian municipality in the province of Ancona. He was very well known in the area, everyone called him “Nas”. For 30 long years, it had been Scoutmaster of the parishes of St. Maximilian Kolke and St. Francis.

In his life he had been an electrician and in the last period he worked as gardener for a local company.

Luca Gherardi went to sleep, like every night, but he never woke up again. A family member made the heartbreaking discovery and sounded the alarm. A sudden heart attack and unexpected that hit him in his sleep., breaking his life forever.

The news of his death has upset the community. Many people clung to the pain of family members, showing them affection and closeness.

The funeral was held in the church of San Pietro Martire. To mourn his death, the brothers Andrea and Daniele and his parents Marcello and Giuseppina.

A death that, unfortunately, no one would have never waited.

Another unfortunate news arrived in the last few hours

The news came along with that of another man who died at the age of 60, along with their 13-year-old son. Andrea Bullo was an Italian dad who had lived in Los Angeles for years, where he had opened his restaurant.

He was in his car, just rearranged, with his 13-year-old son, when another car has them buffered at full speed. In a few moments, the tank of the vehicle caught fire, leaving no way out for father and son.

The man was originally from Murano, where he often returned to visit his mother. Many today mourn the loss of her and that of her child, who lost his life a only 13 years old.