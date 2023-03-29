He was only 4 years old Luca Di Mastrogirolamo. He was riding his bicycle in the courtyard of his grandparents’ country house, when suddenly it was hit by a tractor, driven by his dad. The man, making a maneuver, did not realize that his son was right there, behind his agricultural vehicle. The family decided to donate corneas of the child: a last act of love.

Luca passed away from the affection of his loved ones on Sunday 26 March 2023, in Pescara. He was riding his bike when dad Enio, aboard his tractor, ran over him. The 54-year-old man did not see him and there was nothing they could do for the 4-year-old.

The father started screaming and the whole family ran, but Luca practically died instantly. However, the family has decided to make a last gesture of love in the name of that child snatched from life too soon. Parents gave the go-ahead for corneal explantation of the baby.

The organ harvesting it has already taken place at the Pescara hospital, where the rescuers transported the now lifeless body of the child. The magistrate on duty has decided not to order an autopsy on the little one, so the authorization to celebrate the funeral will soon arrive.

On the spot, in addition to the rescuers who could not help but ascertain the death of the 4-year-old boy, also the Carabinieri and local police officers, who tried to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened last Sunday.

The family gives the green light to the donation of Luca Di Mastrogirolamo’s corneas, a last gesture of love in his memory

The child lived with the family a Montesilvano. However, on Sunday they were in the Pescara countryside at their maternal grandmother’s house. Luca was there with his father and older sister.

The coroner performed the inspection on the body, establishing that the causes of death are due to the impact with the heavy vehicle.