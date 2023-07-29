Interview with the medical director of Rems Villa Caterina in Genova Pra’ who talks about the first hours in Luca Delfino’s facility: “He will have a small radio and was unable to bring the fridge and the stove he had in his cell. He knows about the protests of the inhabitants and the fear of his escape but he is a boy who has been in prison for 17 years without a reward permit. He told me: “Now I don’t even know how to cross the road alone anymore”



