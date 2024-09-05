Let’s do the condolences to family, friends, colleagues and anyone who knew De Dominicis personally and professionally.

Is dead Luca De Dominicis a well-known figure in the Italian video game industry. De Dominicis left us on the night between September 2 and 3, 2024, at the age of 51.

De Dominicis’ career

De Dominicis founded in 2001 Elementalan Italian company dedicated to game design and new media. In 2004, it launched the Accademia Italiana Videogiochi in Rome, the first with courses in 3D Graphics, Programming and Game Design for video games.

Luca De Dominicis

He also founded Eurogamer.it, MegaTube – a Multi-Channel Network (MCN) – and in 2012 he took on the role of Managing Director of Mindblast srla company that deals with the management of live events and the sale of online advertising. It collaborated in the organization of Romics, the great comics and cosplay event.

This year, De Dominicis has become Founder and CEO of Dive and Bravetwo startups that have set themselves the goal of expanding the connection between learning and technology. Dive deals with VR, AR, serious games and mobile apps.

In short, Luca De Dominicis was a figure who influenced the Italian video game and entertainment landscapeas well as technology. His accomplishments will certainly continue to be a testament to his life journey and his passion for this industry.