Despite having started his journey for a few weeks Men and womenIt seems that Luca Daffrè you have already made your choice. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, the famous tronista would have left the program hosted by Maria De Filippi together with the suitor Alessandra. Let’s find out all the details together,

Without any shadow of a doubt, Luca Daffrè was one of protagonists most loved and popular of Men and women. For the famous tronista, this was his second experience to the program conducted by Maria DeFilippi in order to find the love of his life.

The model has finished his path to Men and women in a short time. In fact, from what emerges from some advances that emerged on the net, he would have chosen the suitor Alexandra which caught his attention from the first glance. The twenty-eight year old from Milan would have answered yes. These were the words di Luca regarding his choice:

What struck me about her is her simplicity, purity and beauty. She is also very shy, but that doesn’t mean she has no character.

The sentimental life of Luca Daffrè

Before participating in the program hosted by Maria De Filippi for the second time, Luca Daffrè was engaged to the influencer Camilla Caimi. Subsequently, she had one short visit with Sophie Codegoni before the latter participated in the Big Brother VIP.

Between hers relationswe also find the one with Oriana Marzoli. The model had stated on the matter: