It’s been a week since Luca Daffrè has decided to quit the dating show of Men and women together with Alessandra Somensi. The two, despite knowing each other recently, decided to leave the program together to try to date outside. Unfortunately, however, things did not go well and after less than a week the announcement of the breakup arrived.

To tell the truth, several rumors about a breakup between the two were already circulating in recent days. To relaunch these rumors the fact that the two have appeared together on social networks very rarely.

Yesterday Luca’s announcement that he explained his breakup with the girl he met on the program on Instagram.

“I waited for the situation to be definitive, but since news is already coming out (it can be seen that on the other side fairy tales are already being told to “friends” instead of talking to me, since I was waiting for a discussion until yesterday) I prefer to be the one give you explanations. We chose each other aware that we didn’t know each other 100% but were willing to discover each other and live off cameras. I tried to bring her into my world, but with constant misunderstandings that didn’t allow us to live it peacefully. It didn’t go as we hoped. In everyday life we ​​realize that we are the sun and the moon” – the boy wrote.

It’s still: “Aware that I have always been myself, sincere from the first moment, my choice in the program was DESIRED and HEARD, but unfortunately things don’t always go as we hope”.

Nothing to do therefore for the couple who realized they were totally incompatible once they left the program. No comment at the moment instead from the girl who preferred to remain silent.