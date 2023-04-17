The Art of Fighting 3, Luca Cecchetti vs Dostin Ortiz

It will be there Spanish kickboxing champion Dostin Ortiz to challenge Luca Cecchetti (57-5) on the distance of 5 rounds of 3 minutes each with the rules of the K-1 style (punches, kicks and knees) in the third edition of The Art of Fighting which will take place on Saturday 20 May, at 8.00 pm, in the Monza arena (4,000 seats). Up for grabs, for the first time, the TAF champion belt. The Art of Fighting 3 is organized by Edoardo Germani in collaboration with Mario Loreni’s Promo Boxe Italia and with the patronage of the Municipality of Monza and will also offer six boxing fights. Tickets cost 30 euros (grandstand) and 55 euros (parterre) and can be purchased on the Made Ticket.it website.

The Art of Fighting 3, present Francesca Agnati and Valerio Lamanna

The very good TV presenter Francesca Agnati will present The Art of Fighting 3 (hosts ABS Motori broadcast on Wednesdays at 20.30 on Canale Italia) flanked by Valerio Lamanna (since December 2005 the voice of ring sports in Italy, “Let the warriors enter the arena” is his most famous phrase).

In the climax of the part dedicated to boxing, the European bantamweight champion Alessio Lorusso (27 years, 21 wins, 9 before the limit, 4 losses and 2 draws) he will defend the title against the British of Cameroonian origin Thomas Essomba (11-8-1) over the distance of 12 rounds.

The Art of Fighting 3, Luca Cecchetti kickboxing star

Born November 24, 1990 in Giussano (Monza and Brianza), resident in Meda, owner of the Green Training Club in Lissone, Luca Cecchetti fights with the rules of the K-1 style and has been Wako-Pro Bantamweight World Champion since last June. The athlete from Brianza was Wako-Pro featherweight world champion from June 2017 to September 2019. Wako-Pro is the most important kickboxing federation on a global scale and having won the world title in two weight categories makes Luca Cecchetti one of the best athletes of his generation. He has fought in Europe and Asia in major events that have had wide coverage in the media. An example: when defeated Alex Avogardo at the Bellator edition held on 12 October 2019 at the historic PalaLido-Allianz Cloud (5,300 seats, sold out facility) in Milan, the online version of the English newspaper The Sun published an article on Luca Cecchetti’s feat for the spectacular knee with which he knocked out the his opponent (who, by the way, wanted to continue fighting).

As always, Luca Cecchetti is preparing with great professionalism for the fight against Dostin Ortiz. “I knew that I would have faced Dostin Ortiz a couple of weeks ago – explains Luca Cecchetti – and therefore I had the time to watch the fights on You Tube, to study his style, to train in the right way. The same goes for him towards me. I know I will face a high level opponent who will arrive in Monza well prepared. As always, I train with Angelo Valente’s Team Kick and Punch athletes such as One Championship muay thai world champion Joseph Lasiri, Wako Pro featherweight world champion Luca Grusovin and Tommaso Pantarotto who is left handed like me and like Dostin Ortiz. The fact that Ortiz is left-handed forces me to prepare a different combat strategy than usual. On Saturday 20 May, Angelo Valente will be in my corner. In this period I am also busy with the Uptivo company, for which I work as business development manager of the combat area and I collaborated in the creation of the Uptivo Boxing training method. I have been with them to two very important festivals in the fitness and wellness sector: IHRSA in San Diego (California, USA) and FIBO in Cologne (Germany). These are two events of international importance attended by a large number of companies and tens of thousands of visitors. I’m really proud to partner with such an important and innovative company as Uptivo.”

The Art of Fighting 3, the schedule of fights

TO The Art of Fighting 3at the Monza arena, on 20 May, these are the boxing matches over six rounds: the former Under 22 Italian champion Francesco Paparo (2-0-1) against Darwin El Badaouy (Italy, 2-2-1), Alessio Spahiu (Italy, 3-0) against Aeneas Keci (Albania, 1-4), Jonathan Kogasso (Congo, 7-0 with 5 wins before the limit) against Sergiu Sinigur (Moldova, 6-0 with 5 wins by knockout) e Momo El Maghraby (Egyptian resident in Brianza, 6-0) against an opponent to be defined. On the distance of the four rounds: Morgan Moricca (1-0) against Marco Delmestro.

