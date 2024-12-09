Luca Carducci, CEO and co-founder of BizAway, a platform specialized in business travel, assures that AI allows maximum personalization of travel experiences, while reducing management costs for hotels, airlines… The same executive warns that “It is important to understand that Artificial Intelligence comes to support human capabilities to add value.” Furthermore, “certain aspects of value for companies emerge, especially for their human capital, which these tools will never be able to replace.”

How is the impact of AI in the tourism sector?

In this sector, its relevance derives from the fact that it allows unprecedented personalization in the traveler experience. In the context of business trips, we are also seeing how Artificial Intelligence and different technologies optimize everything from planning to executing the trip.

And in your case how do they do it?

For example, with BizAway, we manage to save time for users who use our platform thanks to the implementation of technology that optimizes its accessibility so that everyone can book easily and simply.

What specific activities can be improved?

Artificial Intelligence allows automating operational tasks such as inventory management and price optimization, which reduces costs and improves efficiency. In addition, it allows advanced personalization in the service offering, adapting travel recommendations and offers according to the behavior and preferences of each customer. Thanks to AI, we can better filter requests and speed up their resolution.

How does it affect security?

If we talk about security and risk management, AI also plays a crucial role in identifying fraud patterns and strengthening data protection. These capabilities are redefining the competitiveness of tourism businesses by allowing them to operate smarter, which is critical in a globalized market where personalized experience and efficiency are key to maintaining competitive advantage.

What challenges does this sector, so important in Spain’s economy, face?

The tourism sector in Spain faces important challenges in a globalized and technologically advanced environment. In this sense, the ability to adapt to new emerging technologies is especially relevant, integrating digital tools and training staff without compromising the quality of our service. And the human factor remains fundamental and we can only ensure good use of technology if we prepare our teams for it.

And what are the main opportunities that hotels, airlines, etc. should take advantage of to exploit the potential of AI tools?

AI facilitates the optimization of operational management and efficiency. Airlines can use AI algorithms to forecast and manage flight demand, optimize route scheduling, and reduce operating costs. Similarly, hotels can implement automated AI-based systems to manage room inventories and dynamically adjust prices based on demand and market conditions, thereby improving occupancy and profitability. AI can automate around 40% of operations. typical tasks of the working day in this sector, according to a report by Valorir.

What tasks are you referring to?

Above all, it refers to the optimization of the time currently dedicated to tasks such as managing and scheduling calendars, which could be made more efficient through automation through AI, concluding that this technology can automate around 40% of the tasks. Typical tasks of the working day in the tourism sector.

Do you think companies are prepared to take this leap? What do they need to do?

Many companies showing interest in adopting AI still face challenges in terms of integration with existing systems and training staff. Therefore, it is crucial to invest in continuous training and collaborate with trusted technology providers to implement scalable and effective AI solutions. It is important to understand that AI comes to support human capabilities to add value. Companies need professionals who are capable of analyzing and optimizing their benefits. There are certain aspects of value for companies, especially for their human capital, that these tools will never be able to replace.

Do you know the opportunities that AI represents?

Increasingly. However, it is essential to continue education about the tangible benefits it can bring to companies so that you can better understand how and to what extent adopting these tools can be positive depending on your company and its objectives.

In the case of business travel, which AI tools can help you the most and with which tasks?

For the Business Travel sector, tools such as itinerary optimization, automated travel policy management and expense prediction can be especially useful. Additionally, AI can make it easier to identify savings opportunities and proactively manage incidents during travel.

How do you imagine organizing a trip in its different stages taking advantage of AI?

I envision a fully integrated process where AI helps personalize each stage of the journey, but always with people behind it to ensure that all their requirements are met and give them the human treatment that is needed in certain situations and, of course, AI can’t match.