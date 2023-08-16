Luca Brignone, originally from a small town in the Cuneo area, Madonna delle Grazie, lost his life at the age of 25: he died in Tenerife, on the Spanish island, overwhelmed by a tidal wave while he was on the beach of Santiago del Teide. Luca had left for the holidays together with his girlfriend Alessia, 23, from Vignolo. On Monday morning – August 14 – they reached together a cove along the coast of Los Gigantes. According to an initial reconstruction, the couple was ashore when the tidal wave arrived. Both would have been hit by the mass of water.

The boy was swallowed up by the wave, while she managed to stay afloat and was reached by the lifeguards: conscious, but in a state of shock, she was assisted by the staff of the Servicio de Urgencias Canario and transferred by ambulance to the university hospital Hostellon Sur. Luca, on the other hand, didn’t make it. The search for the boy went on for two days. Yesterday the discovery of the body.