Luca Bizzarri against Benedetta Rossi: “She is a powerful woman who is whining”

The controversy over Benedetta Rossi’s words continues. The food influencer’s outburst against “snobbish culinary criticism with offenses included” has raised a fuss on social media, prompting personalities such as Antonella Clerici to take her defense. Others, like Luca Bizzarri, are more skeptical.

According to the comedian, the “sense of proportion” seems to have been lacking in this whole affair. In an episode of his podcast “They don’t have a friend”, Bizzarri also observed that “anyone who manages to mobilize so many followers is in themselves a ‘powerful person'”.

“I didn’t know Benedetta Rossi, when I had heard of a Benedetta who sold many books I thought of Parodi. Then I realized that Benedetta Rossi is actually a Ferragni of food, that she has made low-cost cooking her core business. So much so that only I was as ignorant as a goat, that her followers are in the millions ”, began the former co-host of Le Iene. “I saw her latest video of her, many minutes of her responding to her haters and insulters with tears hanging in her eyes and I said, ‘Look at you, they have to insult her ‘. It will be terrible things, I thought and she: ‘they told me you use canned tuna’, ‘they told me I use ready-made puff pastry’. I understood that they had insulted her. Because to me, when they insult me, they tell me I’m shit ”, she added.

“Let’s be clear. Those who are on social media like me or Benedetta do it for two reasons: because we are exhibitionists and because being on social media helps us buy cigarettes. Benedetta, starting from a blog, has come to be one who if she goes to Mondadori and asks for a pedicure and a vodka tonic, they arrive in 30 seconds…” In conclusion, continued the actor of the duo Luca&Paolo, “she is the powerful one, who should whine is who numerically inconsistent. I who always hold for the scarcest, I don’t tend to take sides. The loudest, in this case she is whining ”.