Cuneo – The world of rock shocked by the death of Luca Bergia, historic founder and drummer of Marlene Kuntz. He was 54 years old, was found lifeless this morning, in his home in Cuneo. He had recently retired from the music scene – at the end of 2020 – and since then, he had become a science teacher in middle school (he leaves two children Tommaso and Alessandro, a brother, Antonello, and a sister, Elisabetta; the date of the funeral is to be established , which will be celebrated in strictly private form).

Originally from the capital of La Granda, Luca Bergia had demonstrated exceptional skills since he was a boy talent on drums and percussioncombining the great passion for music with the love for biological sciences. In 1988 the birth of the original nucleus of Marlene Kuntz, formed by Bergia and the guitarist Riccardo Tesio. They met regularly with other musician friends at Bergia’s house. In the winter of that year, bassist Franco Ballatore joined the group and they found a rehearsal room in Confreria di Cuneo. In 1989, the entry into the band of the singer and guitarist Cristiano Godano, then frontman of the rock group, author of the lyrics finished in the masterpiece album “Catartica” (1994), who launched them on the main national stages.

A long and brilliant career, hundreds of live concerts, with Luca Bergia firmly on drums and star of 10 studio albums, the last one recorded in 2016 (“Long wait”). From there, for the first time, a European club tour in Paris, Brussels, London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Italy, with participation in the May Day concert in Rome. In between, many performances throughout Italy, abroad and the Sanremo 2012 competition with the song “Canzone per un figli”, collaborations with Patti Smith, Skin, Howie B, Rob Ellis, Greg Cohen, Paolo Conte, at the Biennale of Venice and Teatro Stabile of Turin.

In 2020, after Covid, Bergia had left the rock group to devote himself to teaching and change his life. Science teacher at the middle schools of Madonna dell’Olmo di Cuneo and Chiusa Pesio, where he was much loved and respected by his students and colleagues. Sergio Carnevale had replaced him in the Marlenes, who had recorded the latest album “Karma Clima”, released in 2022.

The message to the fans of December 10, 2020

On December 10 of that year, Bergia had written a long message to the fans on his Facebook profile, to clarify the reasons behind the exit from the band. This is the full version: «Good morning to you, Facebook friends, it’s been quite a while since we’ve heard from each other and therefore it seems right and natural to me, given that the time is ripe, to tell you a little about what happened in these months. I’ll go straight to the point: personally I’m doing very well and I’m very excited by having projected myself into a new phase of my existence. But I’ll do a quick rewind and start from the point where we left off, that is the end of the celebratory tour 30/20/10 at the dawn of the eleventh album by Marlene. I came out of that tour literally exhausted, disoriented, devoid of mental and creative energies. I needed to pull the plug and take a year off (which would later become two) to get back on my feet both physically and psychologically: this is the origin of the generic “personal reasons” that we communicated to you at the time. I needed time and the right calm to be able to answer the unexpected questions that were becoming more and more pressing and urgent in my mind. And when my life brothers asked me whether or not I would be there to work on the new project, I answered in these terms, denouncing my bewilderment. But almost immediately I said no. And I thank Cristiano and Riccardo who understood and allowed me to put everything on standby to give me time that was mine alone. Know thyself said Socrates…it was what I had to do: a serious examination of conscience, an introspective journey that would touch the deepest, unfathomable and unknown chords of my soul; answers to uncomfortable questions that until then I had tried to push away. Honestly, I didn’t feel ready, either physically or creatively, to face yet another crucial album: on one side the precipice of failure, on the other a hoped-for success, for what such an inconsistent word could mean nowadays. There have never been artistic contrasts between us, as perhaps some of you may have imagined, at the basis of my stop. Not even with regard to the concept: I supported and contributed to the project in its embryonic stage and later, in my small way, I started teaching scientific subjects in middle school precisely on issues concerning environmental sustainability and ecological transition. Just starting from that experience I felt a great gratification and a renewed enthusiasm in telling and teaching in my new guise. A pleasantly cathartic sensation of rebirth. And honestly it’s a bit what I would like to do in my short-term future, clearly musical appearances are not excluded, we’ll see. So that’s all for now, thanks to those who have been willing to follow me, I hope I have resolved some of your unknowns or removed inappropriate concerns. Therefore, I wish you a good life and I embrace my biscius in a vigorous and sincere embrace of love, respect and gratitude».