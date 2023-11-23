Luca Barbareschi and the mystery of the “Eliseo” Theater. Investigations and public money

Luca Barbareschi, the thriller of the Eliseo Theatre. He can’t sell and doesn’t do shows anymore

One of the most famous theatres of Italian history is at the center of a real mystery. The Elysée Of Rome it no longer opened after Covid, closed and put up for sale. But at a figure that seems out of the market: 24 million euros. For this there would be no suitors. The Theater – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – is owned by Luca Barbareschi. The actor, director, producer and politician was yesterday engaged in a singular debate via social media with his colleague Gabriele Salvatoreswho accused him of being above all “extremely skilled at navigating the intricacies of ministries”. For a year and a halfin that jewel nestled between Via Nazionale and the Quirinale, where all the greats of Italian theater performed in 120 years of history, from Anna Magnani to Eduardo De Filippobut restored in recent years, very little happened. Ended up in the news in 2023 only once, in May, for once feminist protest against the director, who had said in an interview that the actresses’ complaints of harassment “only serve to gain publicity”.

For the rest no theater season, no offers, silence. Almost as if to make us forget what lies behind those doors. Luca Barbareschi a Report, in June 2022, swore he had two offers. Since then nothing has been known. At Fatto the press office of Eliseo Entertainment (the theater one no longer exists) clarifies that the theatre it hasn’t been sold yet, and that this interest in the specific case seems unmotivated. While on funds from 2017, for which repayment was requested, the necessary judicial investigations are underway and there are no comments. But of the maxi project with which Barbareschi became the leader of the group he should have relaunch the Elyséelittle remains now: five seasons, about fifteen workers left at home in 2014, another twenty in 2021. Between investigations and public money, the situation of one of the most prestigious theaters in Italy remains a mystery.

