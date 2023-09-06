Luca Barbareschi agrees with Favino and attacks Penélope Cruz

Luca Barbareschi agrees with Pierfrancesco Favino and lashes out at the actress Penélope Cruz, star of the film Ferrari by Michael Mann.

In recent days, in fact, Favino had wondered why an Italian character, Enzo Ferrari to be precise, had been played by an American actor (Adam Driver ed) and not by a local actor.

An issue that has raised heated debate in the world of cinema and which Luca Barbareschi agrees with, protagonist at the Venice Film Festival with the film out of competition The penitent – ​​a rational manin which he plays the role of producer, director and protagonist.

“I agree with Favino but I’ve been saying it for some time. Nor is it just a matter of language, we decide: do we want to make the Italian cultural exception or not? When I turned J’accuse in France in French the producers put their money into it and then I did The Palace by Polanski in English and the French didn’t put any money into it” declared Luca Barbareschi toAdnkronos.

“I’m sorry for this controversy triggered by Favino who I respect, he’s one of the best actors, he’s a bit instrumental. That said I wish there was a sequel, I said the same thing about The Leopard. Imagine the words of Tomasi da Lampedusa in a language other than Italian, it would not be possible. I saw how in Anglo-Saxon films they make the Italians speak, this imbecility was born with the film su Guccihe added to Corriere della Sera.

Then the attack on the Spanish actress: “In Ferrari Penélope Cruz speaks with a Spanish accent trying to be Emilian. She looks like the Exorcist. We are second to none with our cinema, I hope that there are major investments from politics in the country and in the narration of our country, otherwise we have to let others tell us”.

And on his presence at the Lido he declares: “I know I’m on the balls, I’ve been wondering why for 50 years, perhaps because I’m always on one side… that of my thoughts. I feel privileged and happy, I’m in Venice with two films, if they had told me 50 years ago to come with a film produced for Polanski and another directed by me and written by David Mamet I wouldn’t have believed it. They don’t want me here, I crash the parties, I dance with the director Alberto Barbera, I don’t let the moment get ruined”.