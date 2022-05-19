Without a shadow of a doubt Luca Argentero he is one of the most loved and respected actors in the entertainment world. On the occasion of an interview given to I hear youthe famous actor has released some statements that left viewers speechless. Let’s find out what it is about in detail.
The episode of I hear you aired on May 17, 2022 saw how guest Luca Argentero. The famous actor opened his heart to Pierluigi Diaco talking about his career and his private life. However, one statement from him in particular caught the public’s attention more than the others.
Luca Argentero revealed to all the Italian public theidea to abandon the world of television to devote himself more to his private life. These were his words:
I believe I have already done everything in these twenty years. If I talk about leaving everything? Yes, I’d love to, now I feel I’ve done everything.
Cristina Marino’s husband also revealed what the plans who has planned for his future:
I wouldn’t want to leave them for the sake of making a sensational exit, but to recover a rhythm of life that after twenty years has been a frenzied pace, would allow me to focus on some aspects of my life that interest me most.
During the interview, thetopic related to its relationship with the wedding ring:
It’s a very physical matter: a mountaineer friend of mine once told me ‘I feel closer to God on top of a mountain than inside a church’. Not that inside the Church you don’t feel it, but in the mountains you are still higher, so for better or worse you are closer … It seems trivial but it is a physical matter, that then I this divine light, this presence that surrounds all of us to whom frankly I have never been able to put a face, instead in the middle of nature, when I was truly immersed in nature, I happened to be on top of a mountain, at the Iguazu Falls in Argentina, when nature is much bigger than you, that’s it.
