Without a shadow of a doubt Luca Argentero he is one of the most loved and respected actors in the entertainment world. On the occasion of an interview given to I hear youthe famous actor has released some statements that left viewers speechless. Let’s find out what it is about in detail.

The episode of I hear you aired on May 17, 2022 saw how guest Luca Argentero. The famous actor opened his heart to Pierluigi Diaco talking about his career and his private life. However, one statement from him in particular caught the public’s attention more than the others.

Luca Argentero revealed to all the Italian public theidea to abandon the world of television to devote himself more to his private life. These were his words:

I believe I have already done everything in these twenty years. If I talk about leaving everything? Yes, I’d love to, now I feel I’ve done everything.

Cristina Marino’s husband also revealed what the plans who has planned for his future:

I wouldn’t want to leave them for the sake of making a sensational exit, but to recover a rhythm of life that after twenty years has been a frenzied pace, would allow me to focus on some aspects of my life that interest me most.

During the interview, thetopic related to its relationship with the wedding ring: