The actor Luca Argentero wanted to leave a comment to give Madame some advice. After the tweet that stirred seas and mountains, the singer was at the center of gossip and criticism. The actor has decided to give her some advice almost like a father, from who in short has “already been through”.

The very young singer Madame was at the center of much controversy immediately after one of his tweets. It all actually began when Madame she was for dinner on Saturday night and at one point they asked her for a photo.

Then, the tweet of the singer who literally set fire to the web:

If you haven’t listened to the record or if you haven’t taken the cd or the ticket or if you don’t know what I’m talking about, if you haven’t done ANYTHING for me don’t make me get up while I’m eating for a photo. Because I’m Madame 24 h only for those who use me for music, for the rest I’m a grumpy Venetian 19 yo. Read also: Luca Argentero and Cristina, official: soon to be married

After the fuss of controversy, the cantane opted for the elimination of the post, even if by now it was too “late”. To explain what happened and calm the waters, Madame decided to move to Instagram, where he said:

I had a lot of anger to vent and few characters available. If a controversy starts with my words it means that it is my fault, in large part, so I’m here to clarify myself, especially with my audience. Because I owe and will owe a lot to my audience in my career.

The speech of Madame he then went on to explain everything properly and prove to be the person – however young – mature and grateful he is.

Meanwhile, too Luca Argentero intervened by giving heartfelt advice to the young singer.

Luca Argentero and the commentary for Madame

Below the post Instagram of Trash Italiano where we talk about the story that saw the protagonist Madame and his tweet, too Luca Argentero commented.

The actor seems to give advice from those who have “experience” and thanks to situations already experienced he manages to change his point of view, however understandable certain things are.

The comment of Luca Argentero, he really wants to be of help to the young woman Madame, who meanwhile was in charge of placating everything by writing about Instagram.

The actor’s words were as follows: