In these hours Fausto Risini, mayor of the city where Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino got married a few days ago, gave a long interview to Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni, in which he revealed details about the wedding of the two actors. Apparently there was only one VIP during the event!

Some weeks ago Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino they got married to City of the Pieve, a small Umbrian town very dear to the actor of “Doc – In your hands“.

Saturday June 5th, in fact, the two are married to a civil rite, celebrated by the mayor of the city Fausto Risini. Just the Mayor of the small village in central Italy in these hours has given an interview to Tv Smiles and Songs, providing interesting background on the beloved couple’s big day, which took place far from gossip is paparazzi.

Luca Argentero: the guests at the actor’s wedding

According to the words of Fausto Risini, mayor of City of the Pieve, before the function there would have been a appetizer at the house of Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino, which have long been living in Umbria. The two have invited about one thirty of people but, according to the mayor, the only vip was Raz Degan.

“The only famous was Raz Degan, then there were the relatives close and some friends of Turin and of Milan. We enjoyed a number of local products: cheeses, meats and the classics frittini, very good. The climate was very beautifull, They were all excited “

the man said. Luca Argentero and Raz Degan apparently they are friends for a few years, that is, since they met on the set of the docu-series “Raz & The Tribe”.

Always second Risini, instead, it was absent Nina Hope, daughter of the couple born just over a year ago. It seems that the little girl was left at home with the nanny or some trusted friend.